ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of IYM opened at $132.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.64. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.46 and a fifty-two week high of $142.03.

