ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $152,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

