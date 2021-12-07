ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,006,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $189,767,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.52.

NYSE:UPS opened at $202.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.88. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a market cap of $175.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

