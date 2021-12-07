ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,820,000 after purchasing an additional 635,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,656 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,433 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,594,000 after acquiring an additional 987,960 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

