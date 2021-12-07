ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 52.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,680 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV stock opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.