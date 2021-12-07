ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 516,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,540,000 after purchasing an additional 89,523 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

