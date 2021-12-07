ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,485,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 495,296 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,611,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 929,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,374,000 after purchasing an additional 220,567 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 71.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after purchasing an additional 130,364 shares during the period.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $80.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.18. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

