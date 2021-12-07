Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 33.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $3,576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,793,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,918,000 after acquiring an additional 463,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $104.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.47. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $115.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

