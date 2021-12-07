Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.

Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

PEG stock opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of -48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,419. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

