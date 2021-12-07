Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.
Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.
PEG stock opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of -48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,419. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
