PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Price Target Increased to GBX 580 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 560 ($7.43) to GBX 580 ($7.69) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 105.31% from the company’s previous close.

PureTech Health stock opened at GBX 282.50 ($3.75) on Tuesday. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of GBX 251.25 ($3.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 447.66 ($5.94). The stock has a market cap of £813.03 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 340.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.