Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.76.

SRC opened at $45.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 202.38%.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.