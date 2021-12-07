Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Cut by Analyst

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $19.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,113,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,795 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

