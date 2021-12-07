Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.05. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.42.

ULTA opened at $390.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.52 and its 200-day moving average is $364.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

