Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

TSE:QTRH opened at C$2.57 on Tuesday. Quarterhill has a one year low of C$2.17 and a one year high of C$3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of C$292.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QTRH shares. Raymond James set a C$3.80 price target on shares of Quarterhill and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.35 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

