Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Barry M. Kitt Buys 49,706 Shares

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 49,706 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $254,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 514,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,936. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

QRHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Quest Resource by 76.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 35,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Quest Resource by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Resource by 33.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 36,494 shares during the period. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.