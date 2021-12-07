RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

