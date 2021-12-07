Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $51.90

Shares of Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.90 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.41). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.42), with a volume of 622,828 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The firm has a market cap of £42.19 million and a PE ratio of 22.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.90.

About Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

