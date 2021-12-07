Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.02 Million

Brokerages expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to announce $123.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $123.04 million. Rambus posted sales of $98.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $450.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $450.50 million to $450.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $506.98 million, with estimates ranging from $498.25 million to $515.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 183.3% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 46,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Rambus by 1,782.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 135,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,970 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Rambus by 6.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Rambus by 106.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMBS traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.45. 62,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,778. Rambus has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

