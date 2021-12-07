Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Hits Market Cap of $4.57 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and $2,666.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00058850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.30 or 0.08492170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00085156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00062218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,213.49 or 1.01347867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

