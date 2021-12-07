Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 16 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total transaction of $588,995.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total transaction of $595,819.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,377. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,826.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,794.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,876.45. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,149.57.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

