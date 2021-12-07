Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 2,215 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,001,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,602,000 after purchasing an additional 186,214 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,016,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,493 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNN opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

