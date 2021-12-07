Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires New Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAFM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

SAFM stock opened at $190.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.66. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

