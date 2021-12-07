Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 36.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth $4,079,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth $2,452,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PKI stock opened at $181.48 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $192.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.07.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

