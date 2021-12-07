Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 28.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

