Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 523 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPOT. Benchmark began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.36.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $232.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of -128.89 and a beta of 1.61. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.81 and a 200 day moving average of $245.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.