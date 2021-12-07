Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.44. 74,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,909,440. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

