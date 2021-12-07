Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up to $18.48

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.48, but opened at $19.72. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 12,514 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RXRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 5,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $112,745.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $272,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $432,220.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,797,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,017,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

