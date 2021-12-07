Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

RRBI opened at $53.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.99. Red River Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.07. The company has a market capitalization of $389.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 6.45%.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $262,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $2,850,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 42.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 32,322 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 54.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $379,000. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

