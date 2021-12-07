Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.56.

RRR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 2.42.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,020,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 111.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,704 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 214,261.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 966,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,517,000 after acquiring an additional 966,318 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $19,799,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 114.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 848,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,446,000 after acquiring an additional 452,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

