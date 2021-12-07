Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) Declares GBX 6 Dividend

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:REDD opened at GBX 438.50 ($5.81) on Tuesday. Redde Northgate has a one year low of GBX 240 ($3.18) and a one year high of GBX 457.50 ($6.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 409.18.

REDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Redde Northgate from GBX 500 ($6.63) to GBX 516 ($6.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.63) price target on shares of Redde Northgate in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

