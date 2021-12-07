Regent Investment Management LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $50,000. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE ENB opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.674 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.