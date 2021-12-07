Regent Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,309 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 20,601 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

BUD stock opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $63.93. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

