Regent Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GasLog Partners were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 438,052 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 80,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 56,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOP opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. GasLog Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $80.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

GasLog Partners Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

