Relaxing Retirement Coach Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Relaxing Retirement Coach acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 46,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 302.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAE traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $27.03. 183,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,789. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $30.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.