Relaxing Retirement Coach Trims Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Relaxing Retirement Coach reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $841,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 440.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,229. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.79.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

