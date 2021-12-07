Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Rent-A-Center has raised its dividend by 391.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Rent-A-Center has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rent-A-Center to earn $6.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.02.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

