Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Million

Brokerages forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will post sales of $2.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $7.40 million. Repare Therapeutics posted sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,771.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450,000.00 to $8.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.08 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $14.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,811. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $950.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.36. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $46.44.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $546,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Civik purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after buying an additional 1,121,157 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,207,000 after purchasing an additional 668,571 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,597,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 210,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 148,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

