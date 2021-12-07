Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.61.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

