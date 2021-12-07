Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Up 9.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s stock price shot up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.97. 2,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 656,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Specifically, CEO Mark J. Foley bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $516,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.03 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. Analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

