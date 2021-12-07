Reviewing Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and CEVA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies N/A N/A -$27.09 million N/A N/A CEVA $100.33 million 9.88 -$2.38 million ($0.13) -331.85

CEVA has higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies N/A -17.15% -2.81% CEVA -2.44% 0.68% 0.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cyxtera Technologies and CEVA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83

Cyxtera Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.81%. CEVA has a consensus price target of $59.67, indicating a potential upside of 38.31%. Given CEVA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CEVA is more favorable than Cyxtera Technologies.

Summary

CEVA beats Cyxtera Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

