Reviewing Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) & Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Maverix Metals and Seabridge Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals 47.26% 5.12% 4.83% Seabridge Gold N/A -3.14% -2.96%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Maverix Metals and Seabridge Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Seabridge Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Maverix Metals presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 98.41%. Seabridge Gold has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 278.20%. Given Seabridge Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than Maverix Metals.

Risk and Volatility

Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maverix Metals and Seabridge Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $38.58 million 16.67 $23.72 million $0.18 24.50 Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$11.15 million ($0.05) -359.60

Maverix Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Seabridge Gold. Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maverix Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Seabridge Gold on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc. engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc. engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

