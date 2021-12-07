Reviewing VirnetX (VHC) and Its Peers

VirnetX (NYSE: VHC) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Patent owners & lessors” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare VirnetX to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares VirnetX and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|VirnetX
|$302.64 million
|$280.43 million
|-4.79
|VirnetX Competitors
|$327.64 million
|$21.07 million
|19.07
Institutional & Insider Ownership
31.3% of VirnetX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of VirnetX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk & Volatility
VirnetX has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirnetX’s competitors have a beta of 0.89, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares VirnetX and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|VirnetX
|-101,869.99%
|-20.04%
|-18.86%
|VirnetX Competitors
|-6,804.45%
|0.87%
|-1.82%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for VirnetX and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|VirnetX
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|VirnetX Competitors
|68
|377
|826
|16
|2.61
As a group, “Patent owners & lessors” companies have a potential upside of 44.55%. Given VirnetX’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VirnetX has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
VirnetX competitors beat VirnetX on 9 of the 10 factors compared.
VirnetX Company Profile
VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology. The company was founded in August 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Zephyr Cove, NV.
