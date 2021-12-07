Reviewing Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) and STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) and Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares STAAR Surgical and Warby Parker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAAR Surgical $163.46 million 26.64 $5.91 million $0.46 198.87 Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

STAAR Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of STAAR Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of STAAR Surgical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for STAAR Surgical and Warby Parker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STAAR Surgical 0 3 1 0 2.25 Warby Parker 0 2 5 0 2.71

STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $150.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.97%. Warby Parker has a consensus price target of $64.38, suggesting a potential upside of 42.71%. Given STAAR Surgical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe STAAR Surgical is more favorable than Warby Parker.

Profitability

This table compares STAAR Surgical and Warby Parker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAAR Surgical 10.53% 13.06% 10.23% Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A

Summary

STAAR Surgical beats Warby Parker on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co. engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

