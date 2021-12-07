Rewardiqa 1-Day Volume Tops $289,670.00 (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 98.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 7th. Rewardiqa has a total market capitalization of $220,539.95 and $289,670.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rewardiqa has traded up 372.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000490 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00093534 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa is a coin. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

