Rightmove (LON:RMV) Sets New 12-Month High at $772.40

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 772.40 ($10.24) and last traded at GBX 771.40 ($10.23), with a volume of 491775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 756 ($10.03).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.36) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.60) to GBX 753 ($9.99) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 626.86 ($8.31).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 713.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 681.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The firm has a market cap of £6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95.

In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 306,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.26), for a total value of £2,140,563.58 ($2,838,567.27).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

