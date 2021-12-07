Rightmove (LON:RMV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $681.90

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 681.90 ($9.04) and traded as high as GBX 759.60 ($10.07). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 756 ($10.03), with a volume of 1,796,813 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RMV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.60) to GBX 753 ($9.99) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.36) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rightmove presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 626.86 ($8.31).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The firm has a market cap of £6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 42.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 713.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 681.90.

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 306,671 shares of Rightmove stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.26), for a total transaction of £2,140,563.58 ($2,838,567.27).

About Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

