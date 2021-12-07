Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0134 on Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $77,101.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00094609 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.