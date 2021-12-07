Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 686.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,599 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 97,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after purchasing an additional 250,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RAD opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87. Rite Aid Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $690.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rite Aid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

