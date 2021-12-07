RiverTree Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

RiverTree Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,873 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.37. The stock had a trading volume of 73,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,144. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.