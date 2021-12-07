RiverTree Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

RiverTree Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,094 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF accounts for about 1.6% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,173,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,104,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 442,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 39,237 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 21,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,585. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

